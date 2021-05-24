Cyclone Tauktea hit India, a country already ravaged by COVID-19, on May 17. The latest statistics from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees estimate that nearly 80 million people have been displaced from their homes, of which 40 percent are children.
These numbers reinforce the critical need for the United States to reflect on our values. If we've learned anything from COVID-19, let it be that what affects one part of the world affects us all. There's a critical need for an emergency response and humanitarian assistance.
As a member of a chapter of Catholic Relief Services, I encourage Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to demonstrate strong leadership to ensure the highest level of funding possible for international development and humanitarian assistance in fiscal year 2022.
Such assistance will not address only the current critical humanitarian need. Additionally, in collaboration with nongovernmental organizations such as Catholic Relief Services, long-term solutions will be developed as well.
In partnership with local leaders, the root causes of global poverty will be confronted with holistic solutions. In addition to reflecting core humane values, we will foster goodwill between the United States and countries with displaced populations.
Joie Soske
Galveston
(1) comment
Joie, you must better inform yourself. Galveston and the Texas Coast could use $4 Billion for the Ike dyke while Biden is sending billions to foreign countries in addition to the following amounts in his proposed stimulus bill.
billions more are loaded pork, allocated to globalist organizations and foreign countries that have no role in defending America’s national security.
For example, $4 BILLION is slated for the GAVI alliance (a global vaccine alliance), co-founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Like Gates needs the money.
Another $1.4 billion is going to something called the “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”, as well as hundreds of millions to Israel, Ukraine, Sudan, Nepal, Burma, and Cambodia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.