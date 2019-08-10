Congratulations Galveston Police Department for being voted the most racist town in America. I guess you must love that title, as you've showed the rest of the country how racist you truly are.
Walking that mentally challenged black man with a rope down the street to your police station was deplorable. At 76 years old, I never thought another racist, like Gov. George Wallace, of Alabama, was still alive and well. But, you proved that racism is very much alive and doing quite well in Galveston, Texas.
Shame. Shame. Shame. Shame on you.
Kathy Diute
Hagerstown, Maryland
