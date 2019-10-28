Over the past several months, as reported in the The Daily News, Ted O’Rourke, a trustee on the Port of Galveston board, continues his efforts to undermine port director, Rodger Rees, and attack his character. It seems to be there could be an underlying agenda and/or dirty politics fueling O’Rourke’s efforts.
I hope the Port of Galveston board of trustees and the residents of Galveston are wary of O’Rourke’s actual intentions before Rees, who is reportedly doing an excellent job, does leave.
Once again, Galveston could end up the loser if an individual, motivated by helping himself and his friends, versus what's best for the good of the port and the city and residents of Galveston, has his way.
Toni McCoy
Texas City
