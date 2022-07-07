Galveston deserves kudos despite drone show glitches By JERRY LUEDECKE Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks to Galveston for trying something new. No the drone light show wasn't perfect, but it was beautiful, safe and the first time.Not all first-time adventures are great, but if it continues practice makes better. To all the nay slayers "step-up" and contribute to improving our activities. Free at that. Thanks again.Jerry LuedeckeGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan stabs himself, dies after cross-county car chaseMagnetic interference attracts problems for drones in GalvestonTwo die by gunshots in suspected murder-suicide in League CityFirefighters battle blaze at Harborwalk restaurantFirst responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmerGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events'All-Galveston County baseball teamsTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityRobert Mainor, LGBTQ pioneer in Galveston, dies at 83Chef takes a swing at Texas City golf course; Barcenas to open League City eatery CollectionsCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skillsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with Music2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston IslandPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual parade CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (143) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (106) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (55) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
