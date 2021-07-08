It's my opinion that all our political shortcomings at every level, be it consumer prices, inflation, immigration, health care, national debt, education or simply taxation in general, all stem from the income tax and central banking.
To see the evil they produce, all one must do is take any of the political crises of today and ask, what is the root cause?
The daring individual will quickly see that only because of the direct revenue power created from the income tax can the central state find the unenumerated authority to tax the fruits of one citizen’s labor and redistribute those blessings in manners that are only designed to ensure reelection for the national intellectuals.
If income remains nationalized, the Federal Reserve will keep printing, causing prices, taxes and hostile insecurities to steadily rise as the dollar falls.
I leave you with these points. Barely 50 percent of Americans pay income taxes. Karl Marx said the first step in destroying a free commerce society is a “progressive income tax.” The remedy is this simple. Abolish the income tax and let individuals keep what they earn. Always remember, inflation is taxation.
Chase Bodie
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.