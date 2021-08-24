Michael A. Smith writes “... how much responsibility does society have to prioritize health care for people who’ve made that risky personal decision to not get the COVID vaccination,” ("We don't owe the unvaccinated priority on hospital care," The Daily News, Aug. 14-15.)
Can we apply Smith's logic about "risky personal decisions" to women who willingly have unprotected sex and want a government-subsidized abortion? How about the welfare recipient that needs Medicaid to pay for diabetes medication made necessary due to their own unhealthy lifestyle choices?
Or what about the cost of a life-saving NARCAN injection for a homeless person that suffers from a self-inflicted drug addiction? To people in car accidents who weren’t wearing seat belts?
Aren't all of those "risky personal decisions” that society funds?
American citizens have a right to decide what's placed inside their bodies, and some adults have made the choice to get the vaccine. Are we going to “balkanize” the twice-vaccinated from the thrice or four-times vaccinated?
But America doesn't relegate any of its citizens to second-class status for legally exercising their civil liberties. What about the Nuremberg Code that prohibits forced medical treatment without fully informed consent?
Maybe your editorial should run in the North Korean Times or some similar publication.
Kathy Rogers
Friendswood
Editor's note: The fact is, we've never faced health care rationing because of any of the risky personal behaviors noted above. We now face at least the prospect of health care rationing because millions have exercised their personal rights to assume risk. They should also shoulder the consequences of those decisions and not relegate others to second-class status in receiving health care.
(2) comments
I agree with the editor's note. [thumbup]
I don't agree with the editor,(because) While Americans are losing their personal freedoms, American citizens are being fired from their jobs, including doctors. We are flooding the country with people from all over the world. Come on lets be serious.
Nancy Pelosi has a big fund raiser with only the servants wearing masks while at the same time fines house members for not wearing a mask.
Fauci and the Biden administration block treatment that doctors know works and I'm supposed to take these people who are drunk on wanting total control over our lives Its all about securing control to swing the 2022 election that everyone know the republicans will win in an honest election. That why the democrats are so desperate to get HR 1 passed
