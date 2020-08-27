I heard recently that the presidential limousine had been tagged "The Beast."
So, does this refer to the vehicle or the No. 1 male rider in the back seat?
I'm conflicted.
George Thomas Parsons III
Galveston
"The Beast" is the Presidential limousine. The name was first used by in the 2001-2009 model used by President George W. Bush, the 2009-2018 model used by Presidents Obama and Trump, and the current model used by President Trump.
