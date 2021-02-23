A vibrant two-party system being essential to good government, I'm increasingly concerned about what's happening to the Grand Old Party. It was always my hope that Donald Trump would be an aberration and Republicans would see through him after four years.
Unfortunately, it appears old-school Republicans are leaving the party to the "Sunday soldiers" who agree with Trump's fascist tendencies or fear of his impact on their future elections.
This was quite evident during Trump's trial for sedition. The "Sunday soldiers" had an opportunity to part ways with Trump and didn't. For example, Sen. Lindsey Graham on the day of the seditious raid on the Capitol said of Trump, "I'm through with him — enough is enough." However, after the trial, he voted Trump "not guilty" with 42 others.
Reminds me of Mark Twain's Tom Sawyer who said, "An evangelist came to town ... he even converted Huck Finn — until Tuesday."
GOP guru Mike Murphy recently advised senators, "Trying to change Donald Trump is like teaching Charles Manson to fox trot. He’ll try a step or two and then stick a fork in your eye — because he's Charles Manson."
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(0) comments
