Do yourself, your family and your friends a favor and follow these simple rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus:
Wash your hands; practice physical distancing; stay home; and don't believe anything Trump or any Republican says concerning the virus.
Follow these simple rules as if your life depends upon it because, this time, it actually does.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(2) comments
lol. Laughter really is the best medicine.
For mental and spiritual health, ignore the partisan rants of John R. Cobarruvias. It must be terrible to hate as much as he does.[sad]
