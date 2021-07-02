Once upon a time, humans discussed their disagreements and settled disputes through the ancient and mysterious process known as dialogue. At some point in our recent past, dialogue died and none of us were invited to the funeral.
Gone are the days when people sought out those who think differently to engage in healthy and vigorous debate over the merits of their ideas to the benefit of all humanity.
Dialogue has been replaced by the great and mighty echo chamber of on-demand media. In an effort to satisfy the ravenous hunger for validation, media companies created this online universe where you can focus your incoming information, so it only includes those who think as you think or believe as you believe.
The danger of the endless whisper, “we are right and they are wrong” cannot be overstated. None of us is right about everything all of the time.
Life is not a zero-sum game. In most cases, the best answer for everyone lies somewhere in the middle, the great no-mans-land between the entrenched opposing forces. Those who seek to be understood should first seek to understand.
This is more than just a maxim, it's the key to our future.
Brian Benjey
Hitchcock
