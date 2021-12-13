Daily News should hire a well-rounded film critic By ELIZABETH MONTGOMERY Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm somewhat flabbergasted that The Daily News would have someone so ill-prepared to be a film critic, who admittedly doesn't like musicals and has never seen a stage performance ("Duds and delights in award contenders hit theaters this weekend," The Daily News, Dec. 9).How can you be a paid film critic that eliminates an entire genre of films?Come on, Galveston County Daily News; you can do better than this uneducated fellow. I rely on word of mouth from people I know. That saves time and money. Report Add Reply Carlos Ponce Dec 13, 2021 9:18pm Dustin Chase responded to his critics on Dec 24, 2015:"As a film critic and film enthusiast, my main goal since I started this profession 12 years ago, was always to introduce and expose audiences to films that perhaps they had never seen or heard of before. That isn't to say that mainstream films like Mad Max, The Walk or The Martian are no good, they are, and some of them even on my top 10 best films of the year (see that article in the Dec 30th issue). But since I review 225 films a year, I'm looking for films that reach beyond the traditional, films that stand apart from the everyday, that inspire, touch the viewer and change your life a bit. Now I understand some of the films I give an A or an A- might only play in Houston at Sundance Cinemas or River Oaks, but I think that makes it even more important that I review those films for Galveston County, to shed light on a film that might be drowned out by a studio like Disney. I don't rate a film on its budget or availability, but it's integrity and creativity. Please check out my other reviews at texasartfilm.com." Report Add Reply Dustin Chase Dec 14, 2021 12:20am Thanks, they are missing the point, and I am not an "art critic", only a film critic.I teach film, not theater. My examination of a musical film is about how well it works cinematically (the dance and song are not as important as the acting, cinematography, editing, etc).The same would go for any genre, it's not about the specific genre elements, but the over all, does it work as a film, can anyone, anywhere watch it and enjoy it without prior knowledge.Is "said" musical/western/horror appealing to "people who watch movies" or only audiences who are predisposition to like musical/western/horror.The point (or experiment) on this occasion, as in many others, is to put "said" remake in front of eyes that are unclouded, or unbiased, and see how the material plays on that basis.I did the same with Guillermo del Toro's remake of Nightmare Alley for next week's review. I exercised the same method in the past with Chicago (loved it), Moulin Rogue, Hairspray, etc. It should go without saying this can't always be accomplished, for instance Jake Gyllanhaal's film The Guilty (2021) was a remake of the Denmark's International Oscar submission of the same name from 2018 which I had seen and reviewed.So here is the issue with something as popular in West Side Story in the theater world:Critics who love the musical (Broadway, previous film, songs, etc) have all loved the film. In-fact, at the press screening, those who knew the material said before the film even began how much they loved it, and would be singing along.Like any other film I review, I took notes, watched the story unfold, listen to the songs, etc.The critics who don't like musicals didn't attend the screening. They didn't log their comments or reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and wont be voting on the film for awards purposes because they are refusing to see it.This has skewed the perception of how popular this particular film is and it's high scores from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Which is why headlines hit over the weekend that the film tanked at the box office.The point is, sometimes you can "research" yourself out of a unique opinion or flaw the kind of criticism and observation I strive for.All critics have their own unique approach to film criticism and writing and this time a year when we are reviewing 4-5 a week, just getting to the screening, taking notes, and writing the review is half the battle.The fact I had zero knowledge of the source material (there were others that night at the screening, and since then who also had never seen or heard WSS) gave a more unique perspective. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. 