I appreciate Dr. Ben Raimer’s message: Wear face masks to protect others ("Wearing a mask is a public duty," The Daily News, June 26).
It baffles me how some people think the face mask is only to protect the wearer. It stuns me that level of ignorance continues to exist after three months of being told to wear a face mask to protect others; to reduce the spread of the virus; and to alleviate the strain on our health care providers.
But I am not surprised.
Misinformation has convinced people that wearing masks is a sign of weakness and fear; the president sets that example. So when mask-wearers like me are characterized as “fearful” or “cowering,” I object. I wear a mask to protect people like you. You should appreciate it.
When our governor and county commissioners fail to protect us, they are the fearful ones. It is their responsibility to make the hard decisions to protect public health. Voting against mask wearing is an abdication of the responsibility to protect public health.
Kudos to Mayor Jim Yarbrough and four council members for passing face mask requirements. By voting against the measure, Jason Hardcastle and John Paul Listowski have sided with the ignorant right-wing zealots and exhibit their lack of concern for the safety and health of Galvestonians.
John Allen
Galveston
I agree I look at wearing a mask as a sign of respect for my neighbors in my community. I also look at it as a source of freedom. If we all wear a mask we have more freedom to go and do without the fear of being infected or infecting someone else.
