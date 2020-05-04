I ride the bus to get around town. I've found there are children that don't have access to internet or have a TV, and these children are left off the school list of educational activities. After giving this a long, hard thought, I feel that The Daily News could print a page just for the school agenda, listing each grade.
With funds for busing not being used, this money could go for a subscription for each student. Able to reach everyone is the key here. Only The Daily News is able to do just that.
I'm sure the teachers would love to help, along with city and county government able to get this approved.
James McCray
Galveston
Editor's note: The Daily News has for years provided thousands of free newspapers to classrooms across Galveston County through the Newspapers in Education program.
