In response to the article ("Johnson: Ad 'racist,' 'discriminatory' and 'a lie,'" The Daily News, Feb. 23): I believe that the only thing worse than the bigoted, fearmongering ad that Jackie Peden ran was her response when questioned about its origin and accuracy... "I don't know. I don't have those facts." I think that she shouldn't have thrown them out into the public hoping or not caring that no one would check.
I know that Cheryl Johnson will do her job with integrity and respect for others. I don't always agree with her, but I know that she acknowledges her responsibility to the county while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.
As far as the state voter registration fiasco, while we want to have our voter registration rolls as accurate as possible, I would think that many would feel that our problem isn't the few hundred names that should not be registered, but the almost 100,000 who were registered in Galveston County but didn't vote in the last elections.
I plan to vote for Johnson because she cares about the facts and the taxpayers, unlike many other politicians.
Mary Ellen Smith
Crystal Beach
