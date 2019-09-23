Did you know the Constitution does not give the right to have a jury of “my peers?” The Constitution does not have the words “separation of church and state” anywhere in it.
The only crime that is defined in the Constitution is treason. Specifically, it is adhering to give comfort to the enemies of the United States.
The Constitution neither prohibits nor encourages that the president and vice president be from the same party.
These items have been appearing in celebration of Constitution Week.
— George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Galveston
