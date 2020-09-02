In response to ("At Dickinson protest, a handshake, if not an agreement," The Daily News, Sept. 1) by John Wayne Ferguson: I've lived and worked on the East Coast, on the West Coast, in Hawaii and even overseas.
These places each had their pros and cons, but I always knew I was going to come home to Texas.
The Black Lives Matter protest in Dickinson is the perfect example of why.
God bless this strange and crazy Lone Star State where armed protesters of different views shake hands and come together peacefully.
Many news stories focus on division; however, this one reminded me what we have in common. Thank you.
Francisco Garza
Galveston
