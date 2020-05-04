An example of nonsense is a “news” organization printing misleading headlines whereby upon reading the article it becomes clear the headline doesn't support the story, leaving the reader to assume why.
I would also categorize it as nonsense that the “news” organization would hyper report for days on unfounded accusations of sexual misconduct by a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court but now rarely (if ever) reports to their readers about alleged sexual misconduct by the front-running candidate to be the nominee of the Democratic Party for the office of president of the United States.
However, a truly outstanding example of nonsense comes when the high-minded leadership of above described “news” organization comes out about how it is "nonsense" that a large portion of the American citizenry are beginning to see much of the media for what they are, the proverbial wolf hiding in the sheep’s clothing, aka liberal-biased media.
I, for one, fully understand the above as fact.
Morris Parrott
Texas City
