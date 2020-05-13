President Dwight D. Eisenhower first declared the week after Mother’s Day to be National Salvation Army Week in 1954. It was to be a week of celebration to honor the work of the Army, which had been in the United States for 74 years at the time. In his speech, he noted:
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
The activities planned for our celebration this year were sidelined by the coronavirus. However, it's completely appropriate at this time that The Salvation Army is busy serving in communities around the country to meet human need without discrimination in the name of Jesus Christ.
We're thankful for the volunteers who continue to serve and our donors who make the work possible.
Capts. Natanael and Lucila Doria
The Salvation Army Galveston County
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.