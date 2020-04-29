As of April 22, the 10 states with the highest COVID-19 death tolls were New York (14,828); New Jersey (4,753); Michigan (2,698); Massachusetts (1,961); Pennsylvania (1,620); Illinois (1,479); Connecticut (1,423); Louisiana (1,405); California (1,316); and Florida (866).
The worst nine states, with 31,483 total deaths, all have Democrat governors.
The 10th state, Florida, with 866 deaths, has a Republican governor.
Ergo, among the states hit worst by COVID-19, Democrat-governed states have 97 percent of the deaths and Republican-governed states have a mere 3 percent of the deaths.
Once again, Democrats are proving to be the party of utter incompetence.
Leemar Oliver
Galveston
yet 8 of those ten are in the top ten federal tax revenue states in the US so your point is ridiculous and moot
And yet the GCDN gets accused of not representing the views of conservatives.
According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 17 of the 20 states with the highest rates of smoking are solidly Republican. Twelve of the 15 states with the highest self-reported rate of diabetes are Republican, as are 13 of the 15 states with the highest obesity rates. Of the 15 states with the largest share of their populations reporting being in “fair” or “poor” health, one is predominantly Democrat, two are swing states and the rest are solidly Republican. Among the 15 states with the highest rates of death from heart disease, four are swing states but none are blue states. Eight of the 10 states with the highest rates of death from pneumonia and influenza in 2018, the most recent year for which data are available, were heavily Republican.
Coincidence isn't causality. Or is it?
[wink]
"the highest rates of smoking, highest self-reported rate of diabetes" ???
The topic was COVID -19, Bailey.
I'm pretty sure the topic was partisan speciousness, Carlos.
Welcome to the discussion.
