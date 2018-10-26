Regarding the letter to the editor from Robert Hart (“There must be another reason for the Civil War,” The Daily News, Oct. 23): Hart incorrectly asserts that the southern states succeeded from the Union for economic reasons, a widely held misconception.
To know why southern states succeeded, all you have to do is read the declarations made by each southern state, all of which are available on the internet. The declarations make no mention of economics and are unequivocal: Each southern state withdrew from the Union in order to preserve slavery. There was no other reason offered.
The following is from the declaration of causes made by Texas, Feb. 2, 1861: “We hold as undeniable truths that the governments of the various States, and of the confederacy itself, were established exclusively by the white race, for themselves and their posterity; that the African race had no agency in their establishment; that they were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race, and in that condition only could their existence in this country be rendered beneficial or tolerable.”
Harvey Rice
Galveston
