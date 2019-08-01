Some years ago, I was an instructor in American Government in several area school districts and in a junior college.
Of all things considered, I spent an inordinate amount of time on the U.S. Constitution, the fount of our democratic governmental system.
It was a document that established, in theory at least, three coequal branches of government, each wielding basically enumerated powers.
A system of "checks and balances" allowed branches to "check" each other, as needed, to keep power balanced.
An "electoral college" system would act as a buffer between newly enfranchised voters and would-be usurpers of power.
There have been bumps in the 231 year, or thereabout, road to where we find ourselves today.
However, the executive assaults today are reaching alarming levels.
For example, the Supreme Court is allowing the building of the border wall with funds appropriated by Congress for other purposes, even as the original case remains in a lower federal court awaiting completion.
When Trump was elected, my first thought was that American voters are too little aware of similar things in history.
An unqualified individual with autocratic tendencies has been elected to the highest political office in our land.
God save our country!
Edward Williams
League City
He did! He Saved our Country from Hillary, and i'm very thankful for that. Actually, the way I see it, Hillary was such a poor candidate she allowed herself to be beaten by Donald Trump. And if Trump is that bad, there ought to be scads of potential intelligent, sincere, open-minded Democratic candidates vying for a chance to challenge him next year. Where are they?
