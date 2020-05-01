I respect Dolph Tillotson. He was a great publisher and a reasonable person. That's why I was stunned to see his attack on Norman Pappous ("Anti-media bias based on nonsense, misunderstanding," The Daily News, April 22).
Pappous didn’t criticize The Daily News or any other local newspaper in existence today. His complaint was against The New York Times and an editorial that falsely accused President Trump of being responsible for thousands of coronavirus deaths. Trump’s actions saved lives; he didn’t kill thousands.
Pappous laid out a timeline with statements by the World Health Organization that showed that on:
Jan. 5 — WHO said there was no human-to-human transfer.
Jan. 31 — President Trump imposes travel restrictions.
Feb. 3 — WHO recommends “against” travel bans.
I think what set off Tillotson was the misleading headline that was selected by The Daily News' own copy editors, not Pappous.
Linking Rush Limbaugh and Fox News and right-wingers to Pappous' letter that was factually correct is perplexing and is in line with Hillary Clinton’s comment that Trump supporters are “irredeemable deplorable's.”
Dolph, you don’t want to anger half of The Daily News readers; you’re better than that. Just reread Pappous' letter and look at his facts from a conservative reader's viewpoint and your response to his letter.
Jack Cross
Texas City
