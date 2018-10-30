The Democrats congressional campaign message is simple and truthful — protect affordable health care and entitlements (Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security) from Republican efforts to destroy them.
So, you need proof? On Oct. 22, Trump signed an order giving health insurers authority to charge policyholders more for pre-existing conditions. Twenty state attorney generals have filed a joint lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act.
When asked to respond to the current 17 percent reduction in tax revenue as a result of passage of the Trump tax cuts for the top 1 percent of taxpayers, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "It's time to have a bipartisan approach to the cost of entitlements."
So, tax cuts for the top 1 percent must be paid for by the bottom 50 percent of taxpayers who need entitlements to guarantee some basic stability in their lives? Intolerable.
By the way, many of the signatories of the aforementioned lawsuit are now claiming support for pre-existing conditions. Sorry guys, you can't do both.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
Hey Jerome, those 1% are just going to pass any tax increases they get to the 50%! E G Wiley
