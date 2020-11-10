Joe Biden thinks he won — but perhaps not. He cheated and got caught. Trump isn’t a wimpy Republican, he fights.

One lawsuit yet to be filed could reverse everything.

A group of Obama/Biden lawyers traveled the country rewording state election laws to add mail-in ballots, with few deadlines or rules.

The problem is lawyers can’t change state election laws. Legislators pass them, and governors sign them to become law.

A Trump team is examining state election laws to learn which were illegally changed to include mail-in ballots. After this reaches the Supreme Court all illegal mail-in ballots must be rejected.

Gary Miller

Texas City

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Set 'em up - and knock 'em down. I'm gonna bookmark this one.

Carlos Ponce

Good for you, Bailey! Question is how will Bailey Jones handle Trump's re-election once the fraud of this election is revealed?

Big Guy Joe isn't responsible for this fraud on the American people, the Democrat Party Political Machine is. But Big Guy is responsible for a lot of things like quid pro quo to get the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor going after a company his son was associated with.

