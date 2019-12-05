The Dickinson Historical Railroad Center and Museum will be on the Pilot Club’s Tour of Homes on Sunday.
Matt Falco, a Historical Society member/docent, will conduct a museum tour at 2 p.m. Sunday for all interested visitors, as this is the last chance to visit the museum before it closes on Dec. 26 for Hurricane Harvey renovations, which begin in January.
The year 2020 has been designated “The Year of the Museum” as plans are underway for a grand reopening with different and more revolving displays.
There also will be a Christmas market of local vendors for your browsing and buying pleasure in the center's community room and gift shop. Christmas "is" right around the corner and many gift items will be available. In case you need a bite of something, food trucks will entice you with wonderful aromas to stop and try some of their offerings.
Members of the Historical Society look forward to welcoming you to an old-fashioned Christmas as some of their special holiday items will be on display for viewing. As always, we appreciate your support and interest in the Dickinson community and wish one and all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
Mary Dunbaugh
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.