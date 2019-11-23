I had to laugh when I read how the poor Lindale Park area residents might have to haul their trash the 5.7 miles to the recycling center because the recycling bins have been neglected and misused ('Some residents worried about overflowing Lindale bins," The Daily News, Nov. 22).
I would love to have one of those bins on the West End (yes, way out there past Jamaica Beach), so I can avoid the 18.7 miles I drive every week to drop off my recycling.
Now "that" would really save on gas.
Wendy Majewski
Terramar Beach
Galveston
