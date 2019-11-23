I had to laugh when I read how the poor Lindale Park area residents might have to haul their trash the 5.7 miles to the recycling center because the recycling bins have been neglected and misused ('Some residents worried about overflowing Lindale bins," The Daily News, Nov. 22).

I would love to have one of those bins on the West End (yes, way out there past Jamaica Beach), so I can avoid the 18.7 miles I drive every week to drop off my recycling.

Now "that" would really save on gas.

Wendy Majewski

Terramar Beach

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription