I believe that for once the governor was right to put the mask requirement in place.
With rising numbers of cases and the Fourth of July holiday weekend, I especially believe it was a wise decision. People over profit. However many people we can help prevent from contracting the virus the better.
Kristina Davalos
Galveston
