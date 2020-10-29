I endorse Teresa Hudson for the 405th District Judge position for Galveston County.
Raised in Galveston County since the age of 4, Teresa and her family are an amazing example of the awesome families who reside in our great county. Hudson believes in equity and the rule of law.
An honors graduate of La Marque High School and the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Hudson is an exceptional citizen and her husband is a retired Marine. They represent what's good and right about America.
It's time for Galveston County to fully embrace its native sons and daughters and welcome them to participate in the highest levels of our American citizenry within our county, the judicial branch.
Hudson’s election will make her the first elected African-American judge in the 405th District Court in Galveston County. She's more than qualified and ready to serve Galveston County.
Kimberley Yancy
La Marque
