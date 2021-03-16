The Galveston Police Department demonstrated an absolutely superb police response to a criminal trespassing report from the Bank of America branch in Galveston ("Warrant issued for maskless woman refusing to leave bank," The Daily News, March 13).
High kudos — especially to the officer for his thoughtful attempts to educate and persuade the bank patron to "mask up" or leave the private business' premises. The patron simply refused to accept his explanation of the law and deliberately challenged the officer. Specifically, “What are you going to do, arrest me?“ and, "That’s hilarious.”
I'm sure the bank customers, management and other employees were personally relieved at the police officer's intervention and greatly appreciated removing this rather unruly and selfish person from the premises who, at her age, isn't only at great risk of contracting COVID-19 but also transmitting it to others.
Galveston demonstrates and reinforces, again, the inherent meaning of the police department's motto: To Protect and Serve.
Thank you.
Richard "Dick" and Pat Bursell
Colorado Springs, Colorado
I want to thank the authors of this Op-ed who are from out of state for their comments! I also want to congratulate that GPD Officer for a job well done! You handled yourself in a professional manner Office under adverse conditions, and against an individual displaying a belligerent attitude toward authority. If you don't like the Bank policies, put your mask on, close your account, and take your business some place else. No Fuss-No Muss!
