America must listen to the voices in the wind By LOIS HENDERSON-JONES Jun 20, 2023

I am so grateful for the national Juneteenth day. Juneteenth celebrations were everywhere.

My generation limited any Black History, and Black culture was hidden in our Black communities and churches. We didn't have a voice.

Had it not been for the Black Churches in Galveston County, I would have been another statistic.

This Juneteenth was celebrated publicly across the nation. My children and their children can witness the goodness of blackness with pride.

Growing up in Galveston County was wicked and unjust. My view strongly remains that segregation was evil and a debt is unpaid.

America tries to gaslight us as if our messages are unjustified.

I blink, the constitution is a lie.

I was young with dreams but now I'm old full of hope that America will listen to all of the voices blowing in the wind.

Lois Henderson-Jones
La Marque
