Abbott's use of 'undocumented' was despicable By ROBERT M. QUINTERO May 2, 2023

Gov. Greg Abbott significantly worsened the tragic Texas shooting that occurred Saturday, which claimed the lives of five people.Abbott delivered a tone-deaf judgment of the shooting's victims, calling them illegal immigrants.Why couldn't the governor stand in the gap and just use the word "victims?"Why did he have to label them? A victim is victim and not less!The idea marginalizes this horrific incident and Abbott's words were despicable.Did it matter if they were undocumented? Did their lives mean less?Get the bigger picture Greg.Robert M. Quintero, presidentGalveston LULAC Council 151

Charles Douglas May 2, 2023 9:51pm That is " ALL LIFE MATTERS" I will say it again because he might have missed out on what I said. " ALL LIFE MATTERS" ...and I an sure Governor ABBOTT knows and agrees with what I just said! There is no reason to rake the man over hot coals for saying the victims were Illegal!I'm sure, no I'm positive that some of the WOKE-LEFT are dissatisfied because the Governor identified the suspect as illegal too! Let get back to some common sense here, and not politicize everything, or make it a Racial thing by dragging out the Race Card everytime we turn around!I'll let the author know now I'm African-American, whose parents were "Share-Croppers' under a most racist system in this country, and I attended schools in that same racist system, but my family now is a cross between BLACK, WHITE, & HISPANIC, and it thoroughly mixed from top to bottom! My point is we get along, and everybody else should too! Look! WE DONT HAVE A RACE CARD In my family! WE CANT AFFORD TO PLAY A RACE CARD! Division by race is all we see now and that is exactly what the underlying message this article is relaying! The Mayor of New York City played that Card today! Pathetic is all I will say! We can do better than this! Thank you for reading! Let me say something to the author of this Op-Ed. That is " ALL LIFE MATTERS" I will say it again because he might have missed out on what I said. " ALL LIFE MATTERS" ...and I an sure Governor ABBOTT knows and agrees with what I just said! There is no reason to rake the man over hot coals for saying the victims were Illegal!
I'm sure, no I'm positive that some of the WOKE-LEFT are dissatisfied because the Governor identified the suspect as illegal too! Let get back to some common sense here, and not politicize everything, or make it a Racial thing by dragging out the Race Card everytime we turn around!
I'll let the author know now I'm African-American, whose parents were "Share-Croppers' under a most racist system in this country, and I attended schools in that same racist system, but my family now is a cross between BLACK, WHITE, & HISPANIC, and it thoroughly mixed from top to bottom! My point is we get along, and everybody else should too! Look! WE DONT HAVE A RACE CARD In my family! WE CANT AFFORD TO PLAY A RACE CARD! Division by race is all we see now and that is exactly what the underlying message this article is relaying! The Mayor of New York City played that Card today! Pathetic is all I will say! We can do better than this!
