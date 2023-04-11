Gov. Greg Abbott considering pardoning a convicted murderer goes against the basic principles of justice and sends a wrong message to society.

It undermines the judicial system and sends a message that violence can be excused if you have a gun and claim to be standing your ground.

1
1
0
0
0

(4) comments

Carlos Ponce

Governor Abbott cannot act unilaterally. The Board of Pardons and Paroles must examine the evidence and make a decision whether to recommend pardon or not.

You do realize Soros funded Travis County District Attorney José Garza left out exculpatory evidence which is illegal. The jury could not make a fair decision because of prosecutorial misconduct. This would evidentially be tossed out anyway. So why the pardon? Why should an innocent man be left in jail/prison?

The "stand your grand law" is not controversial. Would Jacques Bell point his AK-47 directly at a person like Garrett Foster did?

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Fortunately, it takes very few words to agree with everything Mr. Bell has written. [thumbup] I would love to expand on his letter and have a meaningful dialog about the competing notions of "open carry" and "stand your ground", but GCDN censorship prevents that.

Report Add Reply
C. Patterson

Whether you like the law or not the law is the law and doesn’t allow for feelings. A person pointed and AR 15 Rifle at him, the cab driver.

What would you have done?

If anyone is subverting the law its progressive DA’s and Soros backed Judges. This was a miscarriage of justice

Report Add Reply
Jim Forsythe

The prosecutors have developed a fuller picture of Perry's intention and possible premeditation by showing the depth of the hatred he harbored for BLM demonstrators protesting police violence in the summer of 2020. Two months into those protests, on Sat­ur­day, July 25, 2020, Perry, a sergeant stationed at Fort Hood and working as a rideshare driver in Austin, accelerated his car into a crowd of protesters Garrett Foster, a 28-year-old Air Force veteran openly carrying an AK-47 across his chest, approached the car. The driver's side window opened, and Perry shot Foster four times in the chest and abdomen. The testimony confirming Perry's anger toward protesters came on the third day of the trial as prosecutors displayed text messages and social media comments showing that he thought about killing them. "I might have to kill a few people on my way to work, they are rioting outside my apartment complex," Perry wrote to a friend in June of 2020. "I might go to Dallas to shoot looters," he wrote on another occasion. Perry also encouraged violence in a variety of social media posts. In addition, Perry speculated about how he might get away with such a killing – by claiming self-defense, as he is now doing. Prosecutors presented a Facebook Messen­ger chat between Perry and a friend, Michael Holcomb, which occurred two weeks before he shot Foster. In it, Perry argued that shooting protesters was legal if it was in self-defense. Holcomb, who was called to the stand, seemed to try to talk Perry down. "Aren't you a CDL holder too?" he asked, referring to the men's licenses to carry concealed handguns. "We went through the same training ... Shooting after creating an event where you have to shoot, is not a good shoot."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription