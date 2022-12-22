Happy Holidays! We’re suddenly at the end of a tough year with increased tourists, warming climate and ever-increasing demands on our service.
As our winter skeleton crew reduces patrols to one vehicle a day for a couple of months and turns attention to rebuilding lifeguard towers, working on administrative duties, responding to occasional emergencies, and completing special projects, there is time to reflect.
The holidays are a time to take stock of where you are in life, focus on important things, and take time to appreciate what’s good about living on our bizarre, unique and very special little island.
Here are the four things I appreciate the most:
• Working as a lifeguard — It’s an incredible privilege to serve, and to have that service built into your career. So often former lifeguards come back to visit and talk about how the time they worked for the Beach Patrol was the most fun, most significant and most pure.
Going to bed knowing that what you did that day directly impacted lives for the better is something of real value. Along with 14 other amazing full-time people, I am fortunate enough to do that all year, and to have done it for most of my life.
• Living in Galveston — An old friend and I were talking on the phone recently. He and I grew up on the beach together and worked together for decades. He moved away for a time and couldn’t wait to get back here. He said mostly he missed the people, who are not like anywhere else.
He’s from a big local family that’s been here several generations and was also talking about how great it is to live in a place where you have deep roots. We reflected on whether or not you have roots here, how many times and how many ways you cross paths with people in a small island community like this as you move through life.
• Guarding in Galveston — Galveston is a place where people value what a professional lifeguard service brings to the community. The Beach Patrol staff really appreciates the support the community gives us within the city structure, the Park Board of Trustees, other first responder groups, Wave Watchers, Survivor Support Network, CERT teams and the citizens themselves.
Getting more than 7 million tourists home safely is a real team effort, and it takes all of us working together to make this happen. In return, repeat tourist business brings the revenue we all need to remain a vibrant city. Also, I can’t express what a privilege it is to work with the incredible staff of the Beach Patrol. They are a constant inspiration.
• The water — As a seventh-generation Galveston resident who comes from a long line of beach people, I was taught to love and respect the beach and ocean. Now, after surfing for 48 years and guarding Galveston’s beach for 40, I still feel honored each day to have the privilege of seeing the sun rise and set over the Gulf.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
