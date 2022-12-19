Who doesn’t love flowers?
Maybe those with allergies who try to stay away from goldenrod and ragweed.
Those of us who want to help someone celebrate frequently take flowers, or send flowers.
Those who take care to charm masses of people plant flowers.
In the village where I live, we are treated to an array of flowers, giving all the beds a happy face. Right now we have pansies.
We will also have snapdragons and salvia and begonias, each in its own season.
Sometimes we will also have ornamental cabbages, which are not truly flowers, but they look pretty. I congratulate their versatility.
There are certain flowers in certain times that remind me of places and people, part of the past that echoes through their blooms.
Up in Sherman, where I grew up, there was, down the street, a lilac bush.
Decorating a neighbor’s front yard, it not only looked beautiful but it smelled good.
That’s one of the beauties of many flowers. They not only please the eye, but they bring happiness to the nose.
We don’t get to have lilacs down here in the South. They just need more cold weather and less heat. But that’s kind of sad for lots of things.
Up in the Carolinas, for instance, there is mountain laurel, which covers a lot of territory and makes it all beautiful.
We don’t have them. But we have azaleas, which I think more than make up for the laurel lack.
If we can’t have lilac, we’ll have to make do with crepe myrtle.
And that’s a lot of pleasant making do, don’t you think.
Crepe myrtles are a pleasant addition to almost every yard, park and boulevard division. They are our sign of the South.
In days gone by, we did special things with flowers.
As small children, we gathered roses into little handmade paper baskets on May Day and gave them to our mothers and other special adult people.
A whole world apart from the May 1 celebrations held in places like Moscow.
When our teenage celebrations came along, we had formal dances and among the things special about those were corsages, which the boys were expected to give the girls.
They always managed to come through, of course, though I suspect a lot of mothers of those boys went out and got those flowers.
The ones I remember the most, and liked the best, were wrist corsages, which were all the rage back in those days. Many of you may remember them.
They were nice because they didn’t get smashed like the kind that you pinned to your dress. You also didn’t have to run the risk of getting stabbed by a fumbling boyfriend.
Among the flowers we will soon enjoy, of course, are poinsettias.
They will decorate our homes and our churches. They will remind us again of the beauty of Christmas.
Go out in the park or up and down the streets and enjoy all the flowers.
A reminder that life can be beautiful.
