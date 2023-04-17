The Galveston County Coalition for Justice is opposed to Vision Galveston building initiatives to demolish the Walter Norris Island Community Center in order to build 218 workforce housing units in the predominantly African Americans community.
The controversial idea for packing 218 more public housing units on top of the existing 569 units in the Black community is the brainchild of Vision Galveston, a nonprofit special interest group that is heavily funded by local foundations and rich people.
Galveston’s systemic public housing inequalities stretched back to the days of Jim Crow segregation. The legalized redlining of public housing undermines a sense of community. It brings about neighborhood decay. It creates poverty and it paves the way for ghettoes.
Most people may remember the heated debate over rebuilding 569 public housing units destroyed by Hurricane Ike. And the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development had to force the city to rebuild the units or forfeit $586 million dollars allocated to the city for disaster recovery.
HUD’s unwelcome mandate to rebuild public housing would take 15 years to complete, primarily because of systemic racism and the board’s inability to acquire the necessary land to build the units on. The board was finally forced to rebuild the units back on the original footprint in the Black community.
Today, the city of Galveston is facing an affordable housing crisis in general and for low- to moderate-income people in particular. Since Vision Galveston is not a governmental agency, it is asking GHA to become a panacea for its building workforce housing development program.
The public debate over Section 8 housing versus workforce housing has gotten so hot that it brought out the ire from the mayor of Galveston Craig Brown’s wife, Angela Brown, during a GHA board of commissioners meeting.
Because authority vice-chair Betty Massey, who also serves as a member of Building Galveston board of directors, inappropriately placed the special interest group‘s workforce housing plan on the agenda for discussion, a question arose regarding Massey’s failure to sign a conflict of interest statement.
When I tried to point out Massey’s appearance of having a conflict of interest to the board, Brown leapt to her feet and stated: “I am not going to sit here and allow you to criticize my friend that way.”
Although I understood her innate compassion to rush to the defense of her friend, I had to reclaim my time.
It was important for me to point to the board that for over 28 years, the African American community has placed a human value on the community center. The 81,000-square-foot building opened in 1995 it is centrally located and easily accessible for all Galvestonians to gather after an evacuation order from the mayor of Galveston regarding the approaching of a deadly hurricane.
In addition, the building offers a service to both housing authority residents and several professional service providers such as Head Start, Fastrac Job Training, Catholic Charities, Coastal Health & Wellness, Gulf Coast Center and many other vendors all working together under one roof for the benefit of the community.
The center should not be demolished.
Tarris Woods is founder and president of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and a former councilman for District 1.
