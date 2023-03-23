Spring break started with a bang and ended with a whimper. The first weekend was scary from our perspective.
Massive crowds, lots of currents and waves, warm air and water and sparse lifeguard coverage, kept us moving fast as we raced from hot spot to hot spot to keep people away from the rip currents near the jetties.
Early Saturday morning, I called the police and fire departments for some help, and they ran patrols on both days on the seawall to help us spot trouble developing. It’s good to have friends.
Because of their efforts, some really hard work by the Beach Patrol staff and a bit of luck, we got through the first weekend.
Then it got cold, and most of the tourists left the beach and went to the other island attractions and stayed there for the rest of the week through last weekend.
Even with the cold weather, our stats over spring break were impressive, especially when considering most of the numbers happened over a three-day period. I usually give a general overview when giving stats, but it’s interesting to see the specifics:
• We moved 9,605 people from danger — mostly away from the rocks. We enforced park rules or city ordinances 84 times — 11 of these were vehicles driving illegally on the beach. Park Security did this 187 times and worked only the first weekend.
• We responded to 18 medical calls, seven of them were serious enough to be transported to the hospital. We responded to one possible drowning and made four rescues.
• We logged giving tourist information 137 times. This stat is notoriously lower than the reality of how many tourists we have direct contact with. We reunited a couple of lost kids with their parents and gave 1,344 water safety talks.
Those numbers are a good reflection of how much work we do. But when compared to the summertime numbers we accumulate when all 34 lifeguard towers are staffed, and our trucks cover the entire beachfront, they’re pretty small.
Just to give a general idea — in an average year, we routinely move between 300,000 and 500,000 people from dangerous areas, make as many as 4,000 enforcements and do about 30,000 water safety talk contacts.
The numbers are really staggering and show how much preventative work our lifeguards do. If you think about it, we do most of the preventative actions over a nine-month period, seven of which we have guards in towers and the other two were working only out of trucks.
That math comes out to just under 1,500 swimmers moved a day or 12,500 preventative actions per lifeguard tower per season.
Those numbers are pretty overwhelming when you think about what would happen if we weren’t there during the critical times and places to move people away from potentially lethal rip currents.
It explains why our recent tryouts and academy which produced only three graduates, terrified our staff.
It explains why we are such fanatics about all things that make up the complicated beach safety defense web.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
