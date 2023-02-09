Last Wednesday was rainy and overcast before the front came in. There was some sea fog, but not to the point that it severely limited visibility. Lt. Austin Kirwin and Sgt. Dain Buck slipped down to the water and set a mannequin in the water. Buck donned a wetsuit, booties and gloves, and swam out.

Supervisors Michael Lucero and Kevin Knight staged at the entrance to Stewart Beach in a rescue truck. They knew they were going to respond to a scenario but didn’t know what it would be. Then, when everything and everyone was in position, they received the call. The drill was a few people missing in the water, resulting from an accident. They had to race down to the headquarters, retrieve a jet ski, launch it and search for the missing swimmers. One of them, played by Buck, was OK with some minor issues. Another was a partially submerged victim that had to be removed from the water, assessed and ultimately, CPR needed to be performed.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

