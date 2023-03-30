One of the concerns we have, particularly in the spring, is that of hypothermia. While most of us know the basics of what hypothermia is, there is specific information that could be helpful, especially when swimming during the colder months.
The Mayo Clinic describes Hypothermia as “a medical emergency that occurs when your body loses heat faster than it can produce heat, causing a dangerously low body temperature.”
This “dangerously low” body temperature starts at 95 degrees and is more severe the lower it gets.
Your system doesn’t work well when the body is at lowered temperatures. If untreated, hypothermia can lead to heart and respiratory system failure. Eventually, it can cause death. Sounds scary, right?
Does this mean that every time your child starts to shiver, they are going to have serious problems? Of course not. This may be just an early warning sign for mild hypothermia.
The first thing your body does when its temperature drops is shiver. What it’s trying to do is generate heat by causing movement. When swimming, this is the sign that it’s time to warm up. It may be a matter of just sitting in the sand for a while and then jumping back in the water on a warm day.
Or when conditions are more serious, this is the signal that you need to get out of the water and warm up, now!
Hypothermia is divided into three categories — mild, moderate and severe.
The symptoms for mild hypothermia include shivering, hunger, nausea, fast breathing, difficulty speaking, slight confusion, lack of coordination, fatigue and increased heart rate.
As your temperature continues to drop moderate to severe hypothermia kick in. Shivering eventually stops, and you’ll start to show clumsiness, slurred speech, confusion (even to the point of trying to remove warm clothing) and eventually loss of consciousness, weak pulse and slow, shallow breathing.
Babies may have bright red, cold skin, low energy and a weak cry.
Warming a person with a more advanced case of hypothermia can be tricky since you don’t want the cold blood in the extremities to rush to the center of the body. In these cases, you want to call 911 for professional help and to move the person as gently as possible indoors. Remove wet clothing and cover them with lots of blankets. Then wait for help to arrive.
Differentiating between mild and more severe cases can, at times, be difficult, so, as always, when in doubt, call 911. But for those cases that we all experience where we’re just shivering a little and our body temperature is near the normal warm sun and maybe a hot chocolate is just the thing.
Then get back out there and keep having fun.
The good news is that the water temperature has risen almost 15 degrees in recent weeks and is now getting in the zone of comfortable swimming. Just remember that even in warmer spring water, swimming for long periods of time can still drop your body temperature.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
