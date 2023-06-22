An event that happened a while back really shows the importance of our partnership with the Galveston Marine Response team.
A man was reportedly drinking for several hours at the beach bar when he decided he was fueled up enough for a swim.
The man walked across the seawall and into the water in an unguarded area. As he slowly stroked deeper and deeper, he went unnoticed and his head likely looked similar to one of the many pelicans that were floating. About an hour and a half went by.
Meanwhile, back at the bar things were progressing slowly. One of the man’s drinking companions mentioned that he’d been gone a while to another person she was having a cocktail with. This guy was feeling pretty industrious and suggested they go out on the balcony and have a look-see. He said he saw something way, way out. They decided to call 911.
I should mention at this point that we get similar calls all the time when the water is flat, tourists are out on balconies, the drinks are strong or there are lots of people on the beach. Most of them turn out to be a piece of trash, a pelican, a pod of dolphins or something else that doesn’t require rescuing.
But occasionally one turns out to be the real thing. We treat each one as the real deal because it’s always better to go to the effort and find nothing than to do nothing when something is really going on. We consider those false alarms training opportunities.
One of our rescue trucks arrived quickly and another came from farther down the beach, towing a personal rescue watercraft. The first truck looked for a while through our normal binoculars and only saw pelicans. The fire department arrived and looked from the top of the wall with a really powerful pair of binoculars.
As the firefighter moved the Hubble Telescope in a search pattern, he thought he saw something. Then he didn’t see anything. Then he was pretty sure he saw a human head.
The Beach Patrol crew launched the watercraft and headed in the general direction. They went half a mile and still couldn’t see anything. The firefighter directed them by radio until they got over a mile offshore and spotted a man floating on his back.
The rescue swimmer dove off and approached the guy as the driver brought the craft closer. At first, the man resisted, but eventually they talked him onto the rescue sled and brought him to shore. EMS checked him out and he seemed OK, although he smelled like alcohol and was a little wobbly.
He signed a refusal form and walked off.
I don’t know how anyone could have spotted this guy with the naked eye. Maybe they didn’t. Maybe they saw a pelican that was closer in and assumed it was him.
But we are deeply grateful for the incredible spot by the firefighter, and the initiative that was shown in calling 911, which likely saved a life.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
