Lt. Austin Kirwin drove down the seawall taking quick looks at the swimmers in the water as he wove his way through traffic.
The whole staff was on edge with the unfortunate rip current-related drowning fatalities of the twins from Houston.
Cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies early, then windy with periods of thunderstorms late. Low 54F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:09 pm
Lt. Austin Kirwin drove down the seawall taking quick looks at the swimmers in the water as he wove his way through traffic.
The whole staff was on edge with the unfortunate rip current-related drowning fatalities of the twins from Houston.
Suddenly, he saw something off of Murdochs that didn't look right. Erratic splashing and movement in the water drew his attention to what looked like four heads out past the end of the rock jetties.
He called for backup, found a place to park, grabbed two rescue tubes from the back of his patrol truck, and ran as fast as he could down to the sand and into the water. Austin keeps himself in top shape and is an excellent runner and swimmer.
Things got confusing when he hit the water. A bystander also spotted the swimmers and was on his way out to help as well. The rest was a blur, but within a couple of minutes, Austin had thrown a tube to two people that were floating on it.
He'd made it to the two farther out and brought them back to the two and had all four reasonably stabilized.
Sgt. Andy Moffett made it to him quickly and took two of them off his hands, and Supervisor Micah Fowler was able to spot and rescue the would-be good Samaritan. All five made it back to shore in good shape.
Austin even was able to dry off quickly and make it to a press conference about the tragedy of the twins, as the other guards made sure the rescued were OK and collected their information for a report.
So many things had to come together to keep this from being another tragedy. Training, work ethic, funding and infrastructure are all pieces to the equation.
But equally important are the intangibles, like Austin being able to use his years of experience and that sixth sense that enabled him to translate those little splashes in his peripheral vision into the perception of a threat that needed a quick response.
It stands to reason that both fatal and non-fatal drownings are also largely the result of rips when talking about the beachfront. But there isn't a one-size-fits-all for rip currents. The current that was likely the cause of the twins' death was a structural rip. A current caused by a pier that sticks out into the water.
These are known as "permanent rips" because they're always there in varying degrees.
The current that almost took the lives that Austin, Andy, and Micah saved was right in the middle of the open beach. Some combination of factors related to the form of the shoreline and the submerged shape of the bottom (bathymetry) caused a rip current to run out in that specific area for a finite amount of time.
This is a "fixed rip."
These are the two main types of rip currents found along the Texas coast. They're responsible for 80 percent of our rescues and likely both fatal and non-fatal drownings.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.