GALVESTON

State Sen. Mayes Middleton last week introduced an amended beach bill after backlash over an initial one opponents said would erode rights in Texas’ Open Beaches Act, but the new language didn’t quell objections.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

Nick Saum

Middleton already damaged the trust voters placed in him with the first bill, “fixing” it with new language isn’t going to do anything…except show that he hopes voters can be tricked into believing the bill (and it’s motive) has been substantially changed when it has not.

Charlene Adams

We should be worried!! The new version does basically the same thing as SB 434 in that it removes the determination of the public easement from the commissioner with this section:

“(c) The determination of the location of the line of vegetation by the commissioner as provided by Section 61.0171 does not constitute prima facie evidence of the landward boundary of the area subject to the public easement.”

We do not need Mayes Middleton messing with our public right to access the beaches, period!

Don Schlessinger

I hope mayes middleton is reading this. No matter what your spin meisters say, you have lost the trust of many of the voters who put you in office. Here's one that will never trust you again.

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

West End beach access will be gone before you know it. Wish we could just go back in time, before the bollards and imaginary turtles.

Richard Moore
Richard Moore

I do not understand how constituents can tolerate the lack of communication on the part of the author of this legislation - when it is clear that the public is unclear about the intentions of the legislation! That is really being discourteous to all in his district.

Bill Broussard

For those of you who may be interested in open beaches and bills designed to privatize them, a similar instrument was filed and almost passes in 2013. It was HB 1560 and was almost as clever as these. In the 2013 version the legislators were to certify the land that still had some claim to it ( like empty white sand where a structure used to stand but was wiped out by storms—-such structures and ownership exists well into the water on the west end) as private the the state would lease that sand from the property owner in preparation for the Ike dike to be built and absolve the owners from any and all liability. Yep, one of the best kept secrets on the west end is that much of what you and I would call beach was once and is privately owned and owners can retain their ownership of sand by paying our taxing district about $8.00 a year. The downside is that similar to all property owners, those sand owners have the same legal liability as homeowners do but they don’t want you to know they are uninsured. This 2013 scheme failed mainly because Mr Patterson went straight to the committee and said the general land office would not stand for a static easement even if it were to be leased by the state. It the ruse was pretty clever, no? This current bill operates in effect pretty much like that bill did in 2013. It gets the state to define what an easement is and dissolves the chance for a moving easement

You might also want to know that Jerry Mohn was a big supporter of HB 1560 and its miraculous benefits were attested to the committee by Marie Robb. Yep, the same Marie Robb who’s been escorting Middleton around the west end over the past two years. It’s all smoke and mirrors folks just like the 2013 effort was.

The one thing you can count on is that beachfront property owners like MrZeller and his editorial are very much like Wyle Coyote: no matter how often they get blown up, they arise again in a few years with a new Acme Scheme and make another run at capturing the statutory roadrunner

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

Thank You Mr. Broussard for the reminder of the past, good 'ol Jerry Mohn.

Harvey Rice

This is Jackie Cole. Jerry Mohn has been openly opposing SB434.

Bill Broussard

Jackie. That’s good to know cause he was a big supporter of the 2013 HB. Thanks for the input

