Last week, we talked about the basics of rescue theory and how we use techniques to make as many parts of a rescue become automatic as we can.
The key components of elimination of distracting variables are level of fitness, skills, equipment preparation and state of readiness.
Level of fitness involves a great deal of physical training that is specific to the actual environment that rescues will be made in. Our guards work out every day they work on the beach, so they’re intimately familiar with the bottom contour, waves and currents of that particular day.
We also use periodic competitions as a means to motivate the entire staff to be at their physical peak during the beach season and to normalize the physical stresses inherent in a rescue.
Rescue skills atrophy if not used regularly. Incorporated into our daily pre-shift workouts is a skill component. They may practice CPR, hand signals, components of a rescue, public relations or handling a lost child.
Sports enthusiasts and public safety professionals regularly use the term “muscle memory” to signify repeating something over and over again until you don’t have to consciously think about it. For example you may practice a modification to your swim stroke so many times that you start doing it automatically when you swim.
It’s almost like your body remembers how to do something without your brain having to tell it. If these skills are kept current through repeated training and practice they happen almost subconsciously during the rescue process so the rescuer’s consciousness isn’t spread too thin and he or she can focus on the weird stuff that inevitably happens instead on things that need to happen for every rescue.
Equipment preparedness is integral in the process. There’s nothing worse when trying to save another person than equipment malfunction. A fairly routine rescue can go horribly wrong when a fin strap breaks or a buoy is wrapped up improperly so the strap doesn’t play out smoothly.
One of the first things the lifeguards learn is how to properly wrap their rescue tube. Once this is committed to “muscle memory,” it’s automatically done the same way each time. The same principle applies to oxygen units, personal watercraft, rescue vehicles, automatic external defibrillators and any other piece of equipment.
Fewer variables stand between the rescuer and successfully saving a life.
State of readiness is a general concept that basically means the lifeguards come to the job each day prepared mentally, physically and psychologically. They are able to maintain a state of alertness for their entire shift because they are well rested, hydrated and wearing the proper gear for sun protection or temperature control. It also implies that they aren’t distracted by personal issues.
Finally, before a lifeguard is able to work a stand, they need to have developed a certain level of confidence in their ability to save someone. This is accomplished by instilling the belief that they can handle unusual situations on the fly because they are proficient in their ability think creatively under the gun.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
