Some of you long-time readers may remember there were once two Gillentine bylines in the newspaper.
That newspaper was the Texas City Sun.
I need to let you know that the editors of this wonderful Galveston paper know that a lot of you still call it The Sun. They are pretty understanding about that and not at all offended.
The two names in that paper were mine and that of my granddaughter, Kristy Gillentine.
As an elementary aged child, Kristy visited with me on a really regular basis at the newspaper and, apparently, she absorbed all the ink in her blood and developed a talent for writing, which is real and appeared quite early.
She continued to visit and become acquainted with everybody, but I don’t really know how she managed to inveigle a chance to do some writing. But she managed, along the years, to get a part-time job and then a full-time one.
She had finished high school and gone to Sam Houston State University, where she got a diploma in something, with a minor in journalism. The journalism quickly won out and she went to work newspapering.
She used to get a Sun assignment and then get lost and call me to come find her and get her in the right spot. Many evenings I turned out to help.
She moved on from Texas City to another town and worked awhile.
My memory does not provide all her schooling and working details, but one day sticks in my memory.
I got an email telling me she had gone to “the dark side.”
I knew immediately what that meant. She had moved from the newspaper business to PR, public relations. In the estimation of some of us, that’s a bit like selling your soul to the devil. (Not really.)
That’s where the money is, and she would still get to write, and that’s what she is good at. So her decision was OK.
Now she is still PR-ing, working mostly from home.
Now she is married and raising the most handsome, talented and intelligent great-grandchild the world has ever seen.
He is not quite 2 years old, but already attending pre-school. Kristy tells me he loves every minute of it and holler’s “Let’s go!” every morning.
His name is Emmett, but he is not named for the famous former Texas City mayor.
He may not grow up to be a journalist. Probably not. He is most likely be a good businessman, like his father.
But when he grows up and gets married, maybe he will have a little girl.
And maybe she will be infected with the desire to be a writer, since she will be mentored by her grandmother, my granddaughter.
And life in the byline business will go on and on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.