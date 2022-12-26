One of the movies they repeated during this holiday season was “The Sound of Music.” Everybody loves that one, I guess.
Around the village where I live, the theme song would probably be “The Sounds of Silence.”
On the day I was moving in, people passing in the street said, “You are going to like it here. It is very quiet.”
And that has proved to be true, almost all of the time.
There are people living here who have dogs. But you never hear them barking. They all stroll along majestically attached to their owner’s leashes, taking care of business and never bothering anybody.
The little chihuahua next door lets out a little ruff, ruff once in a while. But it’s delivered so I’ll know she’s aware of my comings and goings in our shared front foyer.
Trucks from various mail and delivery businesses go in and out, but you never hear a screech or a rumble.
Our complex is visited fairly frequently by ambulances, because we have a lot of older people. But you have to see them to know they are there.
They come in flashing their red lights. But I have never, ever heard a siren.
There are a couple of noises you do hear. Both of them have local implications, marking the days of the week accurately for anybody who is keeping track.
There’s the thump and bump of the dumpster dumper. It’s a big truck with an interesting mechanism that’s fun to watch, I think.
Since it’s not too far outside my side window, I get to see its machinations fairly frequently.
When it thumps and bumps, early in the morning, the day is either Monday or Thursday. You can set your calendar by that.
I know I have mentioned before that if I am sitting in front of my computer beside the side window, I see everybody who comes to pitch their trash in the dumpster.
There are little old ladies with push carts and other ladies, and gentlemen, who bring their tied-up bags in their cars.
The other big noises come from the lawnmowers and, especially, the leaf blowers.
Rain or shine, probably snow or sleet, the Thursday troop of groundskeepers arrives to keep us all neatly trimmed. This is another positive you can always count on.
I especially notice when the guy with the blower comes up on my back porch and blasts away all the debris from the mowing and the hedge clipping. Now that is a break from the quiet, for sure.
But within my confines, there’s little to break the silence.
When I first moved in, I kept hearing strange noises, which bothered me because I didn’t know from whence they came. I thought maybe this place was haunted.
But my son was here one day when I heard them and remarked.
He laughed and laughed. Then he told me it was the ice maker on the fridge, dumping ice cubes.
I had never had one before. Who knew?
There are days when the stillness is overwhelming. So, I turn on the TV.
Or I dump a bunch of ice.
Cathy Gillentine is a Daily News columnist. She may be reached at cathy.gillentine@comcast.net.
