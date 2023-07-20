The 82-year-old lifesaving legend paddled steadily out to a couple of buoys that were about 200 meters from the shoreline. Without a pause, he rounded the second one and headed back to the break.
A wave popped up and he paddled for it. For a moment, the crowd thought he was done as he shot down the face of the wave, but he repositioned his body to the back of the board expertly, so the nose didn’t go under water, and hung on as the board bounced to the shoreline.
He slowly got to his feet, appearing a bit unsteady at first, then collected himself and trotted up the sandy slope, around a couple of flags and back to the icy water.
He swam back through the surf, diving under a couple of large waves. He rounded a couple of flags that were 150 meters from the shore and stroked back, repeating the run and got into a surf boat.
He then rowed around three buoys farther offshore and headed back into the shoreline.
A 4-foot wave jacked up as he entered the surf line and he pulled on the oars fearlessly, driving the boat down the face of the wave. The boat careened crazily sideways on the wave as he lay down inside the boat on his back until it slid up onto the sand.
The crowd was completely silent for a few seconds but then exploded as he slowly pulled himself out of the boat and trudged up the slope one last time, flashing a huge, white-toothed smile.
The announcer screamed, “Ladies and gentlemen, Bob Burnside, the United States Lifesaving Champion for 2013, 70 and up division, of the American Ironman!”
After spending time in the vortex of a throng of admirers and friends, Burnside trudged over to me. I handed him his towel, gave him a bro-hug and congratulated him.
He said something about being lucky to still be out there.
I felt like I was the lucky one to have been able to sit with him on the beach, talking about the state of lifesaving in the United States and the world, and about life in general.
Burnside’s accomplishments are many. Los Angeles County Lifeguard Chief, inventor of the “Burnside Rescue Can,” champion college swimmer and world bodysurfing title holder.
He founded Club Tortuga, which provides support to lifeguard agencies in Mexico and is partnered with the USLA.
Perhaps most significant was that in a time where lifeguards around the country weren’t sharing information or talking, he took it on himself to drive around the country, encouraging inclusion in a national lifesaving organization. The United States Lifeguard Association was formed. He served as the first president, and continued to advocate for us to remain inclusive and progressive until his last breath.
When I served my first term as president, Burnside would routinely call with criticism, advice, and encouragement.
Burnside is both a living reminder of our history and a compass pointing us to the future that embodied our slogan, “Lifeguards for Life.”
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.