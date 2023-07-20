The 82-year-old lifesaving legend paddled steadily out to a couple of buoys that were about 200 meters from the shoreline. Without a pause, he rounded the second one and headed back to the break.

A wave popped up and he paddled for it. For a moment, the crowd thought he was done as he shot down the face of the wave, but he repositioned his body to the back of the board expertly, so the nose didn’t go under water, and hung on as the board bounced to the shoreline.

Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.

