If there’s a word that means the opposite of germophobe, I guess I am defined by that word.
Once upon my time as a reporter, a health department official told me he was not too concerned about communities that did not have public water and sewer systems, because people who all lived together with a collection of septic tanks tended to become immune to the various diseases to which they were exposed.
They had all built up an immunity.
When I was growing up, especially in my really early days, there was no penicillin, no antibiotics and very little in the way of germ-fighting remedies.
My father the doctor painted me with Mercurochrome or Merthiolate.
For many years of the recent past, I wondered why nobody was using those anymore. It finally dawned on me that both those words started with “mer,” which stood for mercury. And doctors had discovered that mercury was bad for people.
I can remember breaking a thermometer and playing with the mercury. Nobody said anything about that. Nobody cared.
In those blithe days gone by, we were absolutely carefree and ignorant of all the dangers that face us today.
I believed in built-up immunity.
Even all my grown-up children flourished in a world of unperceived dangers.
They not only had no seat belts, but they rode through life standing up in the back seat, becoming wonderful balancers. Nothing could shake them.
I sometimes let my grandchildren stand on the back seat and look out through the moon roof. I probably knew that was, by then, a no-no. But they had a good time and, fortunately, they have survived.
I am sure my granddaughter would not allow me to do that with my great-grandson, even if I had a moonroof. That’s long gone.
I am still pretty cavalier about the foods I eat and the condition in which I eat them. If the milk tastes a bit “blinky” I will drink it, assuring myself it is not going to make me sick.
Since I have acquired such an advanced age, I am pretty sure it’s going to take a lot to kill me.
Sometimes, my kids, all fairly old, bemoan my activities. They are oblivious to the risks to which I once exposed them.
I do, however, adhere to one rule of behavior.
I work really hard to walk carefully and not fall down.
That woman in the commercial who says “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” reminds me constantly of my major fear.
So many of my dear friends have fallen and been really hurt.
So I am not watching the germs. Not much.
But I am watching every step, avoiding all the curbs and steps.
If you see me about to take a tumble, come and catch me quick.
