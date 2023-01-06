One of the tropes we read these days from conservative commentators is “the Will of the People.” Where did it come from, what does it mean and how does it work? I can find answers to the first and speculate about the second two.
Some argue it reflects the political theory of Swiss philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. He believed government derives its authority from the General Will. This formed the foundation of our Declaration of Independence: “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
It follows that government should reflect the people’s will. What does it mean? On the face of it, government by the people is central. But governing is at best boring for most of us, which leads to representative democracy.
Our Constitution provides a method of governing the states and people. Critically the Constitution derived its authority from the people. Its preamble states: “We the People of the United States, … do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Thus, the people created the government.
But the phrase “Will of the People” occurs in neither document. Our Constitution carefully limited the role of citizens in government. Initially, neither the senators nor the president were elected. This was reserved for state legislatures or the Electoral College. It was assumed these would be restricted to the landed gentry.
Over time this has changed. Populists passed the 17th Amendment allowing people to elect the members of the Senate. Today most states require that their electors vote for the candidate winning the plurality of the state vote.
This brings us to my third question: How does it work? We elect legislatures, governors, and, in many states, judges. We vote for people we believe will represent our point of view. Put differently, since we want to get on with our lives, we elect politicians to undertake the messy business of governance.
How do elected officials determine the Will of the People? It has been suggested that the politicians should simply poll the people and then follow the results of the poll. Some politicians clearly do this as means of retaining power. But polls are a weak reed on which to base decisions. Moreover, demagogues often assert special knowledge of the Will of the People. This is the opposite of a representative democracy.
Competent politicians focus on the issues and try to make reasonable choices among competing alternatives. No single platform can address all issues for all people. Just as we are a diverse people, our views differ from issue to issue. Ideally, we vote for politicians reflecting our mix of views as nearly as possible. The artful politician balances these views to arrive at an agenda reflecting the Will of the People with its complexity while respecting the rights and views of the minority.
The Will of the People occurs with an election. The electorate votes, and the Will is expressed. If we ignore this, we can lose our democratic republic.
