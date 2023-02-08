On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded its sovereign neighbor Ukraine, with conventional military forces. These forces advanced rapidly along many axes. It appeared as if the Russian juggernaut was poised to steamroll Ukrainian resistance from the north, south and east.
Through an effective mass mobilization effort, the Ukrainian government was able to maintain enough command and control of the situation to coordinate the distribution of an astronomical amount of NATO weapons, such as the Javelin anti-tank guided missiles.
Ultimately, this resistance showed the Russian military had grossly overestimated its ability to fight effectively on so many fronts and underestimated the will of the Ukrainians to fight, resulting in a withdrawal of their forces from most of the northern areas to consolidate around gains in the south and east of Ukraine.
With a few notable exceptions, the war has now ceased to be one of the large maneuvers and has become increasingly attrition-focused.
While the war played out in Ukraine, America and its government have taken on the role of leading NATO and other Allies in this complex saga of “great power competition.”
In the post-World War II world, respect for sovereign borders has become one of the guiding principles that have resulted in relative peace. As such, it would shake the very foundations of the modern world to do nothing in the wake of this conventional aggression.
Americans, through their elected leaders, have navigated serious issues, such as managing the global energy market in the wake of sanctions aimed at denying Russia the ability to fund its war effort. With the concurrent effort of not breaking the bank at the gas pump for normal citizens.
Americans continue to walk a fine line to protect freedom and democracy in Ukraine while also tempering escalation with nuclear power. Americans have also seen loved ones deployed as more military force enter the U.S. European Command to protect and deter aggression against NATO allies.
Assessing the happenings of the last year should give us all issues worth considering in the coming year.
First, we Americans must discuss what victory in the Russo-Ukrainian War looks like from our perspective. There are an increasing number of reports that say Russia will try to regain the initiative by launching a major offensive early this year.
With the war showing no signs of slowing down, we must define our objectives in this conflict to guide our decision-making.
Second, we as a country must be prepared for long-term energy market disruptions. In a world of increasing instability, we need to engage with our elected leaders about resiliency in our supply chains.
Third, the deployment of conventional U.S. military forces to U.S. European Command County, making important steps in the fight against fentanyl, is a serious commitment. Any service member deployed is a family member that is missing key life events here at home.
Please support military families and veteran organizations in this time of increased deployments.
Unfortunately, I think this war will continue so long as Putin is in power.
