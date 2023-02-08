On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia invaded its sovereign neighbor Ukraine, with conventional military forces. These forces advanced rapidly along many axes. It appeared as if the Russian juggernaut was poised to steamroll Ukrainian resistance from the north, south and east.

Through an effective mass mobilization effort, the Ukrainian government was able to maintain enough command and control of the situation to coordinate the distribution of an astronomical amount of NATO weapons, such as the Javelin anti-tank guided missiles.

Francisco Garza lives in Galveston.

Gary Scoggin

Unfortunately, I think this war will continue so long as Putin is in power.

