To mangle the poet Robert Frost’s words, something there is about a porch that loves a flag.
The front porch is making a comeback in American architecture, but in Galveston, it never went away. I’d wager there are more front porches per capita here than in any other city in the world.
The most popular porch flag in Galveston is, of course, the Stars and Stripes.
But one flag is conspicuously underrepresented here, and it’s the American flag’s natural companion and complement.
The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by Ben Haith, founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation. The event that the flag commemorates, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger’s belated 1865 proclamation of freedom for slaves in Texas — including the extraordinary and then-provocative assertion of “absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property” — occurred in Galveston.
In 1980, Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday, and in 2021, a federal one.
In 1776, Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.” Political scientists have argued for more than two centuries on the meaning of each of those five words, but no one has argued that the American experiment in practice has matched the American experiment in words.
But words matter. The language of America’s founding documents, like America itself, is aspirational. And the 1865 proclamation in Galveston is the symbolic completion of our highest and most distinctively American aspiration, that all men truly are created equal.
Haith wanted the Juneteenth flag to symbolize that aspiration. Like the American flag, its three colors are red, white and blue, the dominant colors divided evenly between blue and red.
In the flag’s center is a white star, the symbol of the site of the proclamation, Texas. Surrounding the star is a concentric burst that symbolizes a nova, a star being born. The burst was intended to suggest the new freedom for African-Americans. I can’t help but see it as also suggesting Lincoln’s “new birth of freedom” for the entire nation.
Ninety-nine out of a hundred Americans couldn’t identify the flag. Galvestonians can change that, and the place to begin is on our porches.
Porches are both public and private places, unlocked and undefended. Passersby, known or not, can communicate with people on a porch. Strangers can step onto a porch. Even the American flag looks different on a porch.
It becomes less a symbol of dominion or status than of belonging, and the fact that it’s at a modest height and tilted toward passersby suggests an invitation, a belonging that is shared.
Just as Granger’s words are the natural complement to Jefferson’s, the Juneteenth flag is the symbolic complement to America’s. Both are symbols of belonging to a shared experiment, an experiment in freedom. They belong together, and nowhere more than on a porch in Galveston.
