The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service theme this year was Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.
What better way to start 2023 than to continue fighting for our human rights and freedom from sex discrimination?
This year would have marked the 50th anniversary of Roe. However, the Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs decision tossed out the right to a safe, legal abortion that people who become pregnant have come to expect and instead left with these vital rights in the hands of each state to decide.
This has resulted in unequal, unjust consequences for people residing in states that now ban or restrict abortion access. The consequences are especially severe for low-income, Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
Imagine finding out you are pregnant, your partner disappears and you are working full time in a low-income job. You already have two children and live in a state that has banned abortion. What do you do? Where do you begin? This is a common scenario for most patients that Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project serves.
Although abortions are one of the safest and most common health care procedures in the United States, communities of color and those with low-incomes face huge barriers when it comes to access and care.
Initially, people must find clinics outside their states and book appointments. That’s not always easy, since many clinics are working hard to navigate a surge in patients. A person also has to take time off work, find childcare and pay for travel expenses. The cost can range from $700 to $1,500, depending on the state.
The Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project has a streamlined system that allows us to work directly with clinics to provide the funding necessary for a person seeking abortion care. We also work in solidarity with other funds that provide practical support, gas, airfare, child support and other expenses.
Since Dobbs, the need for these services has grown and we have continued to stand strong to fund patients from coast to coast. In fact, this past year, we pledged over $1.4 million to over 6,000 patients, almost 40 percent of them having to travel to another state for abortion care.
The FDA recently approved allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill. This is a huge victory in terms of access and reducing the time it takes to have the pill delivered by mail. Yet, we know that not every pharmacy will be moving forward with dispensing pills due to the administrative barriers. So, many pharmacies may not have the time or resources to offer the pills.
More than 67 percent of the project’s funding is for patients in their first trimester and having better access to the pills is key in helping patients get the care they need and want.
This year on the anniversary of Roe we won’t be celebrating, instead we will be pushing forward to dismantle this unjust system and to ensure all people have access to safe, legal abortions no matter where they live.
Sylvia Ghazarian is executive director of the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project, a nonprofit abortion fund.
